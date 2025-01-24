Robert Saleh WILL NOT Be the Detroit Lions’ Next Defensive Coordinator

Rumors have been swirling ever since Aaron Glenn began drawing attention as a top head coaching candidate for the 2025 season. Many Detroit Lions fans and media outlets have suggested that head coach Dan Campbell should pursue former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh as the team's next defensive coordinator. However, those hopes have now been dashed.

According to recent reports, Robert Saleh will not be joining the Detroit Lions. Instead, he has decided to return to the San Francisco 49ers, where he will take over once again as their defensive coordinator. Saleh had great success in that role before becoming the Jets' head coach and is now reuniting with the team where he made a name for himself.

Saleh’s return to the 49ers is a significant move, and while his ties to Michigan—he hails from Dearborn—led many to believe a return to Detroit made sense, it is clear that he sees his future in San Francisco.

This news comes as a disappointment for some Lions fans who envisioned Saleh revitalizing the defense in Detroit. With that possibility now off the table, the Lions will continue to look internally and externally for the right fit to replace Aaron Glenn, should he indeed take a head coaching job.