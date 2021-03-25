Rocco Grimaldi scores hat trick against Red Wings halfway through 1st period [VIDEO]

Sharing is caring!

Let’s just say that this isn’t shaping up to be the best game the Detroit Red Wings have ever played.

We’re less than 10 minutes into the first period at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, where the Predators have scored a whopping four goals on Detroit, three of which have come from forward Rocco Grimaldi.

That’s right – a natural hat trick in less than half a period.

It’s the fastest hat trick by an NHL player since 2013, and 11th fastest in NHL history.

Rocco Grimaldi scored his third goal for the @PredsNHL just 8:08 into the first period today. That's the 11th-earliest into a game that any skater has scored a hat trick and the earliest since Taylor Hall scored three goals in the first 7:53 on March 30, 2013. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) March 26, 2021

Goaltender Thomas Greis was lifted after surrendering three goals on seven shots, and was replaced by Calvin Pickard, who allowed a goal on the first shot he faced. Nashville’s first two goals came as the result of Detroit finding themselves in early penalty trouble. Eeli Tolvanen also has a goal for Nashville.

They say it’s always darkest before the dawn. We hope dawn comes pretty fast, because this is just painful to watch.