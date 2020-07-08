Rochester Adams sports put on hold as football coach tests positive for COVID-19

According to an email sent out by Rochester Community Schools superintendent Robert Shaner, a member of the Rochester Adams High School football coaching staff has tested positive for COVID-19 during preliminary testing, resulting in practices for all fall sports to be canceled for the time being.

The following is part of an email that Shaner sent to RCS parents on Wednesday night.

We just received notice that a member of the Adams High School football coaching staff exhibited symptoms related to COVID-19 and subsequently tested positive for the virus during preliminary testing at an urgent care facility. A confirmatory test is being conducted.

The Adams High School football team and coaches who were participating in voluntary conditioning may have been exposed. We are in the process of personally contacting the coaches and the families of all the football players.

The safety of our students and staff is always our priority. We are working closely with the Oakland County Health Division (OCHD) and our school nurse to ensure the well-being of our students, staff, and families.

Because of the presumptive results, we are exercising an overabundance of caution. All AHS athletic practices will be cancelled so the OCHD can conduct contact tracing and the exposed facilities can be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected. We will notify families when athletic practices can resume.

