Saturday, January 4, 2025
Detroit Lions

Rochester Bakery Displays Life-Sized Amon-Ra St. Brown Headstand Celebration Cake [Photos]

In the heart of Rochester, a local bakery has taken fan appreciation to a whole new level by crafting a life-sized cake honoring Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown's iconic headstand celebration after a touchdown against the Packers earlier this season. The incredible edible display is drawing crowds to the Home Bakery, which just so happens to be a Jared Goff throw from my home.

A Labor of Love

Upon hearing about the unique display, I couldn’t resist the temptation to check it out for myself. The cake, which showcases St. Brown performing his headstand in the end zone, is nothing short of impressive. It's not just a cake; it's a tribute to the player and the Lions' success this season.

The mastermind behind this life-sized cake is Heather Tocco, the owner of Home Bakery. According to Tocco, the cake was a labor of love, taking a team of bakers over 160 hours to complete. “Everything you see is edible,” she told the Detroit News. Tocco shared how the project is her way of showing pride in both her team’s work and the excitement the city has for the Lions.

“The amount of pride that the city's showing for the team, it's really such a beautiful thing and I am such a fan of Dan Campbell,” Tocco added. “He's inspirational, the way he talks about his team. … I like his leadership, I think there's a lot to be learned whether you're a business owner or a coach from him.”

Community Support and Excitement

Fans are already stopping by in droves to check out the cake, with many pausing to take pictures and admire the craftsmanship. And if you’re worried about missing it—don’t. Tocco has made it clear that the display will remain up until after the Lions win the Super Bowl, making it a permanent fixture for the time being.

This life-sized cake is more than just a creative display; it’s a testament to the community’s unwavering support for the Lions and their star players, as well as a delicious tribute to an unforgettable season.

Check out the photos I took below—this is a sight you won’t want to miss!

