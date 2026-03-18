Rock Ya-Sin Contract Details With Lions Revealed

The Detroit Lions continue to add depth to their secondary, and now the financial details of their latest move are coming into focus.

According to Aaron Wilson, Detroit has signed veteran cornerback Rock Ya-Sin to a one-year deal worth $3.2 million.

Contract Breakdown

Here’s how the deal is structured:

Total Value: $3.2 million

$3.2 million Signing Bonus: $1 million

$1 million Guaranteed Money: $2.64 million

$2.64 million Base Salary: $1.64 million

The structure suggests a relatively low-risk move for Detroit, while still offering Ya-Sin a strong level of guaranteed compensation.

A Proven Veteran Presence

Ya-Sin, 29, entered the league as a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and has built a reputation as a physical, competitive corner.

Over his career, he has:

Appeared in 96 games

Recorded 2 interceptions and 40 passes defended

Played for teams including the Lions, Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders

Known for his aggressive style in coverage, Ya-Sin brings toughness and experience to a Lions secondary that continues to evolve.

What This Means for Detroit

This signing fits the Lions’ offseason approach, keeping experienced depth without long-term commitment.

Ya-Sin will likely:

Compete for a rotational role at cornerback

Provide insurance against injuries

Add physicality to the defensive back room

With a one-year structure and manageable cap hit, Detroit maintains flexibility while continuing to build out its roster.

Bottom Line

Rock Ya-Sin’s deal is another example of the Lions making smart, calculated additions.

It may not be a headline-grabbing move, but it’s the type of signing that can quietly strengthen a roster over the course of a long NFL season.