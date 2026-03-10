Detroit Lions Re-Sign Rock Ya-Sin

The Detroit Lions are bringing back a familiar face in the secondary.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Detroit has agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal with veteran cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, keeping the defensive back in Honolulu Blue for another season.

Ya-Sin joined the Lions during the 2025 season and quickly became a valuable depth piece in Detroit’s defensive backfield. Last season, he appeared in all 17 games, making six starts while recording 47 total tackles and nine passes defended.

Veteran presence in the secondary

Originally selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts, Ya-Sin has built a reputation as a physical corner capable of playing both inside and outside.

Across his seven-year NFL career, he has appeared in 96 games with 45 starts, compiling:

246 total tackles

40 passes defended

2 interceptions

2 forced fumbles

The 29-year-old has also spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders, Baltimore Ravens, and San Francisco 49ers before joining Detroit.

Why the move matters

With the Lions continuing to emphasize depth and physicality in the secondary, bringing Ya-Sin back gives Detroit experienced cornerback depth and another reliable option in coverage packages.

For a team with Super Bowl aspirations heading into the 2026 NFL season, retaining a veteran like Ya-Sin helps keep continuity in the defensive backfield.