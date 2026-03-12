Rock Ya-Sin’s Contract Details With Detroit Lions Revealed

The Detroit Lions continue to reshape their secondary this offseason, and now the details behind their latest addition have come into focus.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin has agreed to a one-year contract worth $3.2 million with Detroit.

Contract breakdown

Wilson reported that Ya-Sin’s deal contains guaranteed money and performance incentives that could increase its total value.

Here is the full breakdown of the contract:

Base value: $3.2 million

$3.2 million Guaranteed money: $2.64 million

$2.64 million Signing bonus: $1 million

$1 million Guaranteed salary: $1.64 million

$1.64 million Per-game active roster bonuses: $30,000 per game

$30,000 per game Incentives: Up to $800,000 tied to playing time and playoff performance

Up to $800,000 tied to playing time and playoff performance Maximum value: $4 million

The structure indicates the Lions are bringing Ya-Sin in as a low-risk veteran addition who could earn more if he becomes a consistent contributor during the season.

Veteran presence in the secondary

Ya-Sin, originally a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has built a reputation as a physical corner capable of matching up with bigger receivers on the outside. Throughout his career, he has played for multiple teams and brings valuable experience to Detroit’s defensive backfield.

For the Lions, the signing fits their offseason strategy of adding affordable veteran depth while maintaining flexibility as they continue to build around a young core.

Opportunity in Detroit’s cornerback room

Detroit’s cornerback group already features young talent, and Ya-Sin will likely compete for snaps as the Lions continue to shape their defensive rotation.

With the one-year structure, Detroit keeps its long-term flexibility while giving Ya-Sin an opportunity to earn a larger role if he performs well during the season.