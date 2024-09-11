Rockies vs Tigers, September 11, 2024: Predictions, Odds, and Viewing Info





In this Rockies vs Tigers matchup, the Detroit Tigers will look to continue their recent surge in a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies. After a dominant performance in the series opener, the Tigers are poised to build on that momentum as Casey Mize takes the mound. The Rockies, on the other hand, will aim to bounce back after a blowout loss on Tuesday, turning to rookie Tanner Gordon for a chance to even the series.

How to Watch the Rockies vs Tigers

Date : September 11, 2024

: September 11, 2024 Time : 6:40 PM ET

: 6:40 PM ET Where : Comerica Park (Detroit, MI)

: Comerica Park (Detroit, MI) T.V. : Bally Sports Detroit, DirecTV (channel 663), MLB Extra Innings

: Bally Sports Detroit, DirecTV (channel 663), MLB Extra Innings Streaming : Fubo, MLB.TV, ESPN+

: Fubo, MLB.TV, ESPN+ Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM

Rockies vs Tigers Odds

Moneyline : Tigers -195 | Rockies +162

: Tigers -195 | Rockies +162 Spread : Tigers -1.5 (+110) | Rockies +1.5 (-130)

: Tigers -1.5 (+110) | Rockies +1.5 (-130) Total : Over/Under (8) Tigers: Under (-110) Rockies: Over (-110)

: Over/Under (8)

Odds found at Ceasars Sportsbook.

Predictions

The Tigers come into this game with momentum following their series-opening win, thanks to Keider Montero’s complete-game shutout. Casey Mize has been solid over his last three starts, allowing six earned runs over 16.2 innings. He’ll look to build on that against a struggling Rockies lineup. The key for Colorado will be rookie Tanner Gordon, who has yet to win a game in his first seven starts and currently holds a 7.55 ERA.

Detroit’s offense has been clicking lately, with Riley Greene showing strong form at the plate. Meanwhile, the Rockies will need contributions from players like Ryan McMahon to compete in this game.

Score Prediction: Tigers 6, Rockies 3

More Insights

Detroit Tigers Recent Trends : The Tigers have been strong at home, and seven of their last eight games have gone under the total runs line. Casey Mize has recorded four or more strikeouts in each of his last three home starts, and Riley Greene has been a force offensively, with home runs in three of his last five night games against National League opponents.

: The Tigers have been strong at home, and seven of their last eight games have gone under the total runs line. Casey Mize has recorded four or more strikeouts in each of his last three home starts, and Riley Greene has been a force offensively, with home runs in three of his last five night games against National League opponents. Colorado Rockies Recent Trends: The Rockies have struggled, with seven of their last eight games going under the total runs line as well. Key players like Ryan McMahon have performed well in night games against winning teams, but the Rockies will need more from their lineup to challenge Detroit in this series.

Expect a competitive game, but the Tigers appear to have the edge with their recent performances and home-field advantage.