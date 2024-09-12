Rockies vs Tigers, September 12, 2024: Essential Viewing Info, Odds, Predictions, and More





The Rockies vs Tigers matchup on Thursday, September 12th, 2024, at Comerica Park pits two teams on opposite trajectories. While the Rockies have struggled all season, the Tigers find themselves firmly in the playoff race. This game offers an intriguing contrast between a team looking to finish strong and another with postseason aspirations. Tarik Skubal takes the mound for Detroit, while Ryan Feltner will start for Colorado. The Tigers’ hot form and Skubal’s impressive season could be the key to a dominant performance in this matchup.

How to Watch the Rockies vs Tigers

Date : September 12, 2024

: September 12, 2024 Time : 1:10 PM ET

: 1:10 PM ET Where : Comerica Park (Detroit, MI)

: Comerica Park (Detroit, MI) T.V. : Bally Sports Detroit, DirecTV (channel 663), MLB Extra Innings

: Bally Sports Detroit, DirecTV (channel 663), MLB Extra Innings Streaming : Fubo, MLB.TV, ESPN+

: Fubo, MLB.TV, ESPN+ Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM

Rockies vs Tigers Odds

Moneyline : Tigers -305 | Rockies +240

: Tigers -305 | Rockies +240 Spread : Tigers -1.5 (-140) | Rockies +1.5 (+118)

: Tigers -1.5 (-140) | Rockies +1.5 (+118) Total : Over/Under (7) Tigers : Under (+100) Rockies : Over (-120)

: Over/Under (7) Odds found at Ceasars Sportsbook

Predictions

The Tigers are in prime position to dominate this game behind Tarik Skubal‘s stellar season (16-4, 2.53 ERA) and strong offensive output. Skubal’s recent form should allow Detroit to stifle Colorado’s offense, which has struggled throughout the year, ranking 23rd in the league. Ryan Feltner, despite a decent last outing, has been inconsistent with a 2-10 record and a 5.09 ERA. Detroit’s superior run differential and consistent batting should give them the edge in this matchup.

Score Prediction: Tigers 6, Rockies 2. Back Detroit on the run line.

More Insights

The Rockies are averaging just 4.17 runs per game, while their pitching staff ranks last in the league, allowing 5.72 runs on average.

The Tigers have steadily climbed into the playoff race, supported by an offense ranked 17th and a top-tier pitching staff (ranked 6th overall). Their run differential of +0.23 reflects their solid performance on both sides of the ball.

In their last game, Detroit’s Trey Sweeny hit a home run and drove in three RBIs, showcasing the Tigers’ balanced attack.

Detroit is the clear favorite to win, especially with Skubal leading the charge.