Following Michigan’s humiliating 45-0 loss to Ohio State on Saturday, veteran safety Rod Moore Jr. delivered an emotional interview that offered a glimpse into the uncertainty surrounding the Wolverines’ football program. Moore, who suffered an injury on Michigan’s first defensive play of the game, reflected on his six years in Ann Arbor, the heartbreaking ending to his Michigan career and the message he has for his younger teammates.

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Perhaps most concerning was Moore’s acknowledgment that nobody really knows who will be around the program next season. With Michigan finishing 6-6 and Kyle Whittingham facing questions about his future, the Wolverines could be facing an offseason filled with significant changes.

Michigan safety Rod Moore Jr. (1) warms up ahead of the UCLA game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Speaking with former Michigan wide receiver Jason Avant on the official In the Trenches podcast, Moore was asked what message he would deliver to Michigan’s younger players following Saturday’s embarrassing defeat. His response was a sobering reminder of the current state of college football and the uncertainty facing the Wolverines.

“I mean, we all know at this point in college football, we kind of don’t even know who’s going to either be here, be here next year in the spring, or even who’s going to be here at all,” Moore said.

“So, I mean, just got to tell them boys, they got a lot of football left, whether it’s here at Michigan or anywhere else, and just prove everybody wrong. Go show everybody that they can play ball and just keep pushing forward from there.”

The fact that one of Michigan’s longest-tenured players is encouraging his younger teammates to succeed whether they remain in Ann Arbor or go elsewhere is particularly telling. Moore didn’t identify any specific players who might leave, but his comments underscore just how much uncertainty surrounds the program heading into 2027.

Rod Moore Opens Up About Heartbreaking Ending to Michigan Career

For Moore, Saturday’s loss was particularly painful. After battling injuries throughout the latter portion of his Michigan career, the veteran safety was injured on his first defensive snap against Ohio State and was unable to return.

When Avant asked Moore how he managed to control his emotions following the injury, the Michigan veteran delivered a heartbreaking response.

“I mean, when it first happened, I definitely didn’t have a level head,” Moore said. “I knew it was my last game at the school in the winged helmet. And, you know, I took it really hard. Like, in the tent, I was probably in there for maybe the full first quarter because I couldn’t get myself back together.

“But, I mean, they needed a leader. They needed their leader. And, I mean, it wasn’t that much of a presence, but I just tried to stay cool, keep it level-headed, and they was telling me they was going to do it for me and stuff.

“But, I mean, that’s the main thing. It’ll probably be more emotional when I get home, to be honest.”

Moore had been removed from Michigan’s final availability report Saturday morning, giving him an opportunity to play against the Buckeyes one final time. Unfortunately, after everything Moore has endured throughout his career, his afternoon ended almost as quickly as it began.

Rod Moore Will Forever Be Grateful for Michigan

Despite the heartbreaking ending, Moore made it clear that his appreciation for Michigan hasn’t changed. The veteran safety explained how much the university has meant to him throughout the past six years, both on and off the football field.

“Being here at Michigan meant everything to me, for real. The past six years, this place shaped me into the man that I am right now,” Moore said.

“Probably one of the oldest guys on the team, and I’ve been here the longest. So I’ve been through a whole lot of stuff here, and just really grateful for the place.

“Forever grateful for Michigan. It shaped me into the person that I am, and it gave me so many opportunities that I may not even see right now. But it just gave me a lot of opportunities in life, and just like I said, forever grateful, thankful.”

Moore will always be remembered for his game-sealing interception against Ohio State in 2023, which helped propel Michigan toward a national championship. No amount of disappointment surrounding the 2026 season can take that moment away from him.

Moore experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows during his time in Ann Arbor. Now, as he prepares for the next chapter of his life, the program he helped take to the top of college football faces some enormous questions about its future.

Michigan could use a few more leaders like Rod Moore right about now.