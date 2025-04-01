Rod Wood Defends Detroit Lions Ticket Price Increase for 2025

As anticipation builds for another exciting season of Detroit Lions football, some fans have voiced concern over rising ticket costs. However, according to team president Rod Wood, the pricing adjustments for 2025 reflect the team’s value and skyrocketing demand—not greed.

Why Ticket Prices Are Going Up

Over the last year, the cost of Lions season tickets has increased by a substantial amount, a move that has drawn criticism from some supporters. However, Wood clarified during the NFL’s annual league meetings that complaints have mostly come from ticket brokers, not from everyday fans.

“I haven’t heard much [pushback], other than from brokers,” Wood explained. “We track who’s buying tickets, and if we identify someone reselling them consistently, we can stop them from buying more.”

Playoff Surge Drives Market Value

One key factor behind the increase is simple: unprecedented demand. The Lions have turned Ford Field into one of the NFL’s toughest venues for visitors—and one of the hottest tickets in the league.

“And you know, our game against the Commanders was the No. 1 postseason ticket price other than a Super Bowl in the history of the NFL. The two games the year before were the most expensive wild-card game and the most expensive divisional-round game,” Wood said. “So, our fans are hungry to go to the Lions game.

The Lions’ roaring fan base hasn’t just shown up at home. The team has become known for traveling well, taking over stadiums across the country with Honolulu Blue.

Still a Bargain Compared to the Market

Despite the increase, Wood emphasized that Detroit’s ticket prices remain reasonable compared to other NFL franchises and the resale market.

“We’re not pricing our tickets at $404 like the secondary market,” he noted. “We’re still under $200 on average. We’re not jumping to $400, but we are going to increase it to recognize what the market will carry.”

Bottom Line

As the Lions continue their ascent toward championship contention, the price to watch them play has gone up—but Rod Wood believes the value remains fair. With demand at an all-time high and playoff success in recent years, Detroit’s front office is banking on fans continuing to pack Ford Field, regardless of the bump in cost.