Rod Wood discusses ticket prices and fan attendance for 2021

The state of Michigan recently announced new COVID-19 restrictions that included updated capacity restrictions for entertainment venues. Sports stadiums with a maximum seating capacity of more than 10,000 people can have up to 750 fans in attendance.

Detroit Lions president Rod Wood, while meeting virtually with media members this afternoon, touched on the subject and stated his hope that the team will be able to make good on NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell‘s desire to see full NFL venues for 2021.

“It’s certainly my hope,” Wood said. “I’m talking with the mayor’s office last week – obviously we’re trying to do everything we can to get people vaccinated, I think it’s a huge step in it. With the vaccination site at Ford Field, we’re between five and six thousand vaccines per day there. We’ll be doing everything we can to support PSAs and help other people to get inspired to get the vaccine and understand how safe and important it is to get back. If we continue on this trend, there’s a pretty good chance we’ll have large gatherings of fans this fall, whether it’s a full stadium or not.”

“I certainly hope it’ll be more than 750 fans, that’s for sure.”

As far as any changes to ticket prices for the upcoming season, Wood said fans needn’t worry about any increases.

“No change from last year, which had no change from the prior year,” Wood said.

