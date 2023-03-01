Rod Wood explains how playing Chiefs overseas could benefit Detroit Lions long term

Detroit Lions President, Rod Wood, confirmed that there is at least a 50% chance that the Lions will play a road game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany this November. The Chiefs are one of five AFC teams that will be “hosting” an international game this fall, and one of two teams scheduled to play in Germany. Since the NFL teams rarely play division games overseas, the Chiefs are likely to protect several games to be played at Arrowhead Stadium. Given their schedule, the most logical games to head to Germany are against the Lions and Bears. The Lions have not played an international game since 2015, and under the 17-game schedule, the NFL alternates host teams for most international games between AFC and NFC teams.

Playing a game overseas can have a significant impact on the Lions' brand and reputation, as well as provide long-term benefits for the team. It will give the team an opportunity to showcase their talent and reach new audiences, potentially increasing their global fan base. The game will also provide valuable exposure to Detroit, as well as to the NFL as a whole.

How playing Chiefs in Germany in 2023 could benefit Lions long term

Wood said, “Selfishly, I’d rather not give up a home game while we’re kind of on this upward trajectory,” Wood said. “Every 10 years you have to give up one of your nine, so I’m hoping that doesn’t happen in (2024). I would rather have it be ’26 or later. If playing internationally this year buys us a year off that, that’d be OK.”