Rod Wood Gives Update on Aidan Hutchinson, Kerby Joseph Contract Extensions

Rod Wood isn’t giving away any secrets before the draft, but he made one thing clear: Aidan Hutchinson and Kerby Joseph are pillars of the Lions’ long-term plans.

With the 2025 NFL Draft just days away, Detroit Lions president Rod Wood took the stage at the Detroit Economic Club on Monday to talk football. And while he stayed mostly tight-lipped about potential pre-draft surprises, one message rang loud and clear: Aidan Hutchinson and Kerby Joseph aren’t going anywhere.

When asked if the team had a new deal for Hutchinson ready to go, Wood gave a classic “no comment.” But then he couldn’t help himself.

“He will be here the long haul, I can assure you of that,” Wood said via the Detroit Free Press. “We’ll start working on that.”

That sounds like a team that knows exactly what it has in its former No. 2 overall pick.

Despite missing games last season due to a leg injury, Hutchinson still managed a team-high 7.5 sacks. He’s the motor of Detroit’s defense and the emotional pulse of the team.

Joseph’s Turn to Get Paid Too

While Hutchinson has earned headlines, Kerby Joseph has been equally impactful from the back end. The third-round safety out of Illinois led the entire NFL in interceptions with nine in 2024. And he’s due for a new deal, too.

“We’ve got Kerby Joseph who’s also due for an extension,” Wood said. “That’s going to be the challenge… we’ve benefited with many of them being on rookie contracts and now they’re all becoming second-contract players.”

Locking in the Core

Detroit recently rewarded Penei Sewell, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Alim McNeill with long-term deals. According to Wood, keeping Hutchinson and Joseph is simply the next logical step in building the Lions’ future.

“We’ve been doing that really for the last three years,” he added. “So we’re ready to keep all these guys here for the long haul and keep this foundation in place.”

That’s music to the ears of every Lions fan.

The Bottom Line

Rod Wood didn’t make any official announcements Monday, but he didn’t need to. Whether it’s before the draft or later this offseason, contract extensions for Aidan Hutchinson and Kerby Joseph are clearly on the horizon. And with the Lions’ Super Bowl window wide open, locking in the core is priority number one.