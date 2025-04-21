Rod Wood Throws Shade at Packers Ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Detroit Lions president Rod Wood took a playful shot at the Packers, saying Green Bay won’t come close to matching Detroit’s NFL Draft hosting success.

Detroit Lions president Rod Wood couldn’t resist taking a good-natured swing at a familiar NFC North foe during Monday’s NFL Draft luncheon at the Detroit Economic Club. With Green Bay set to host the 2025 NFL Draft this week, Wood was feeling just confident enough to stir the pot.

“Trying to get the NFL to consider bringing it back (to Detroit) because I don’t think they’ll ever top it,” Wood said as quoted by the Detroit Free Press, referring to the raucous, record-setting crowd and electric atmosphere Detroit brought to the 2024 event. Then came the dagger: “There’s no way Green Bay will come close. They’ll finish second—or as I said to Brad (Holmes), they’ll finish third like they did last year.”

Oof.

The comment drew laughter and applause from the crowd, and it was clear Wood was having fun at the expense of a Packers franchise that’s always in the crosshairs of Lions fans.

Draft Battle Beyond the Boardroom

The NFL Draft is no longer just about picks and prospects. It’s now a full-on city showcase, with civic pride, tourism impact, and event execution all on the line. Detroit’s turn in 2024 was widely hailed as one of the best in league history, with over 775,000 fans attending across the weekend.

So yes, Green Bay’s got big shoes to fill—and Rod Wood is making sure they know it.

Why It Matters

This playful jab highlights how much momentum the Lions and the city of Detroit are carrying into the 2025 NFL season. From on-field success to off-field event execution, the bar has been set high. Green Bay may be hosting the draft—but Detroit is still holding the bragging rights.

The Bottom Line

Rod Wood may have fired off a light-hearted zinger, but it’s another reminder that Detroit isn’t just trying to keep pace with teams like Green Bay—they’re trying to lap them.