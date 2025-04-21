Rod Wood Throws Shade at Packers Ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Detroit Lions president Rod Wood took a playful shot at the Packers, saying Green Bay won’t come close to matching Detroit’s NFL Draft hosting success.

Detroit Lions president Rod Wood couldn’t resist taking a good-natured swing at a familiar NFC North foe during Monday’s NFL Draft luncheon at the Detroit Economic Club. With Green Bay set to host the 2025 NFL Draft this week, Wood was feeling just confident enough to stir the pot.

“Trying to get the NFL to consider bringing it back (to Detroit) because I don’t think they’ll ever top it,” Wood said as quoted by the Detroit Free Press, referring to the raucous, record-setting crowd and electric atmosphere Detroit brought to the 2024 event. Then came the dagger: “There’s no way Green Bay will come close. They’ll finish second—or as I said to Brad (Holmes), they’ll finish third like they did last year.”

Oof.

The comment drew laughter and applause from the crowd, and it was clear Wood was having fun at the expense of a Packers franchise that’s always in the crosshairs of Lions fans.

Draft Battle Beyond the Boardroom

The NFL Draft is no longer just about picks and prospects. It’s now a full-on city showcase, with civic pride, tourism impact, and event execution all on the line. Detroit’s turn in 2024 was widely hailed as one of the best in league history, with over 775,000 fans attending across the weekend.

So yes, Green Bay’s got big shoes to fill—and Rod Wood is making sure they know it.

Why It Matters

This playful jab highlights how much momentum the Lions and the city of Detroit are carrying into the 2025 NFL season. From on-field success to off-field event execution, the bar has been set high. Green Bay may be hosting the draft—but Detroit is still holding the bragging rights.

The Bottom Line

Rod Wood may have fired off a light-hearted zinger, but it’s another reminder that Detroit isn’t just trying to keep pace with teams like Green Bay—they’re trying to lap them.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Bryce Underwood Tony Alford Michigan Basketball Michigan Football brings 8 recruits Michigan reveals uniform combo Michigan Football CB Amorion Walker Michigan Football Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Michigan Football Spring Game Michigan DB Keon Sabb Michigan Basketball Loses Oliver Nkamhoua Michigan basketball hires Dusty May Cole Cabana Brady Hart
Michigan Football Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
Todd McLellan
Todd McLellan Sends Strong Message to Red Wings Following Loss to Panthers
Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft strategy Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft defensive tackles
Full 2025 Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft by Dane Brugler Revealed
Bryce Underwood Michigan spring game
Bryce Underwood Closes Michigan Spring Game With Must-See 88-Yard TD [Video]