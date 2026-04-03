Rod Wood Reveals Ford Family’s Stance on Selling Detroit Lions

As private equity continues to find its way into NFL ownership circles, the Detroit Lions remain on the outside looking in — by choice.

Team president Rod Wood said this week that while interest in purchasing a stake in the franchise is steady, there is no push from ownership to move in that direction.

Interest is there, urgency is not

Wood acknowledged that potential investors — both firms and individuals — routinely reach out about the possibility of buying into the team.

“I mean every private equity firm for sure and occasionally individuals reach out,” Wood said via the Detroit Free Press. “More like, ‘If you ever would sell a stake, I’d be interested.’”

But for now, that interest isn’t being entertained.

“Right now there’s no immediate desire or need,” Wood said. “They’re aware of what’s out here in the market, they’re aware of what the market values are. Mrs. Ford, still around, she still has a big stake in the team. At her passing, some of this I’m sure will get revisited but right now there’s no urgency. I mean, there’s a lot of people that reach out that would love to invest.”

A different financial approach

Around the league, several franchises have turned to private equity as a way to inject capital into operations. The Lions have taken a more traditional route, focusing instead on managing their internal resources.

Wood made it clear that selling a minority stake wouldn’t be viewed as a way to ease financial pressure or expand spending.

“The cash and the cap we try to manage within the confines of the Lions proper, not what the Ford family can afford or not afford,” Wood said.

That philosophy helps explain Detroit’s approach this offseason, where the team has been selective in free agency while preparing for a wave of extensions for key young players.

Building from within

The Lions’ roster strategy reflects that same mindset.

Rather than chasing big-ticket additions, the organization has prioritized retaining its core — a group that includes emerging stars expected to command significant contracts in the near future.

That long-term planning has led to tighter spending in the short term, but it aligns with how the franchise views sustainable success.

What it means moving forward

While the NFL landscape continues to evolve financially, the Lions appear comfortable with their current structure.

That could change down the line, particularly as ownership transitions occur, but for now, the message is consistent: there is no immediate interest in bringing in outside investors.

In a league where more teams are exploring new revenue streams, Detroit is staying the course — relying on internal discipline rather than external capital.