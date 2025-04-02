Rod Wood Reveals Plan for Detroit Lions Practice Facility

The Detroit Lions are staying put in Allen Park—and doubling down with continued renovations. After previously hinting at the possibility of finding a new home for the team’s training facility, Lions president and CEO Rod Wood confirmed on Tuesday that those plans are no longer on the table.

Detroit Lions

Rod Wood: “We Have No Plans to Move Right Now”

Speaking to a small group of Detroit reporters at the NFL Owners Meetings, Wood made it clear that Allen Park remains the franchise’s home.

“We have no plans to move right now,” Wood said as quoted by Pride of Detroit. “We’re investing a ton in the building. We’ve looked at alternatives. There really isn’t a great location that is superior to where we are. We’re convenient to downtown, we’re convenient to the airport, we’re near all the highways. People have decided where to live based upon where the facility is, so it’d be very disruptive, I think, to move, and it would have to be something that’s substantially better than what we have.”

More Renovations Coming in 2025

Despite being over two decades old, Wood noted the Allen Park facility continues to evolve and improve.

“When people walk in, they don’t believe it’s 20-plus years old. It kind of feels new,” he said. “You guys will see when you come in, we’re doing a lot of renovation to Allen Park again this year. A brand new locker room for the players, expanding the weight room, all new weight equipment.”

He added that the upgrades are fueled in part by increased revenue, including from sponsorships.

“Staying contemporary with all those things is helped by that kind of (sponsorship) revenue, as well as increases in revenue elsewhere.”

As the Lions continue their rise on the field, they’re ensuring their home base keeps pace—without needing to change their address.

Detroit Lions
