Rod Wood says Detroit Lions fans are ‘ponying up’ to buy tickets

Detroit Lions president Rod Wood recently spoke to the Detroit Free Press about the team's recent success and the loyalty shown by fans. After finishing the 2022 season with a 9-8 record, the team has gained momentum and become a team that football fans love and opposing teams fear. Wood mentioned the importance of finishing the season strong and winning eight out of the last ten games, which has increased optimism among fans. As a result, they have already taken deposits on almost 10,000 new season ticket purchases for 2023.

Rod Woods says fans are ‘ponying up' to buy tickets

“It’s interesting finishing 9-8 but winning eight of the last 10 is different than finishing 9-8 but losing the last five and missing out on the playoffs,” Wood said to the Detroit Free Press. “It’s the same record, but the momentum going into the offseason is very different the way we finished, especially beating Green Bay on Sunday Night Football and preventing them from going to the playoffs, and then all the things that we already talked about with draft picks and free agency. I think the optimism is they’re ponying up money to buy tickets, too.”

The Big Picture: Optimism and Loyalty among Detroit Lions Fans

The loyalty shown by Detroit Lions fans is a testament to the team's recent success and the leadership of head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes. Despite a disappointing record in 2021, the Lions finished strong in 2022 and gained momentum going into the offseason. Fans have responded by showing optimism for the team's future and purchasing season tickets, which is crucial for the team's financial success.