Rod Wood talks about chances of Detroit Lions being on Hard Knocks again in 2023

The Detroit Lions were the featured team on HBO's Hard Knocks in 2022, and it turned out to be a great experience for the team. Team president Rod Wood recently spoke about the chances of the Lions being on Hard Knocks again in 2023.

“Probably going to take a year off,” Wood told the Detroit Free Press. “So the two teams that have done it the last two years (the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts), it didn’t work out too well for them, either. Both those coaches are (gone).”

Key Points:

Why it Matters for Detroit Lions

Being on Hard Knocks in 2022 was a very positive experience for the Lions. It gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the team and showcased the great culture within the Lions facilities in Allen Park. The show also helped to create buzz and excitement around the team, which was coming off a 3-13 season. It almost served as an advertisement for the organization and showed the NFL world that the Lions were a team to watch in the future.

Bottom Line: Rod Wood says Lions will take a break from Hard Knocks

