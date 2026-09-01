Roddy Gayle Jr. Takes NCAA to Court Seeking Another Season at Michigan

The NCAA’s eligibility mess has officially reached Michigan’s doorstep.

Former Wolverines guard Roddy Gayle Jr. has filed suit against the NCAA and NCAA president Charlie Baker in New York, seeking a court order that would allow him to play during the 2026-27 season. Court records show Gayle’s summons, verified complaint and request for injunctive relief were submitted Monday in Niagara County Supreme Court. As of Monday night, the court docket was still waiting for an index number.

This isn’t a lawsuit about money. According to the complaint, Gayle is seeking declaratory and injunctive relief that would prevent the NCAA from using its eligibility rules to declare him ineligible, interfere with a school allowing him to compete or punish a program for playing him under a court order.

And here’s the part Michigan fans will care about most: the complaint states that Michigan has offered Gayle the opportunity to rejoin the Wolverines for 2026-27, conditioned only on him being declared eligible. It also says Gayle has been practicing with the team while the issue remains unresolved.

That makes this more than an abstract eligibility fight.

Gayle spent his first two college seasons at Ohio State before transferring to Michigan, where he became part of the Wolverines’ 2026 national championship team. His Michigan career included 75 appearances, and he finished four collegiate seasons with 1,288 career points. His arrival in Ann Arbor originally came with significant expectations after Michigan added him from Ohio State, and his possible return would give Mike Boynton Jr. another experienced guard as Michigan attempts to defend its title. Boynton was officially hired as Michigan’s head coach in July.

Why Gayle Is Going to Court

The dispute comes from the NCAA’s move to a new age-based eligibility system that generally provides athletes with a five-year eligibility period. The model replaced the previous seasons-of-competition framework, but the implementation did not automatically provide another season to players from Gayle’s 2022 high school class who had already exhausted their eligibility.

A federal judge in Colorado temporarily opened the door for those athletes in July, but the Tenth Circuit stayed that injunction on Aug. 21, putting players such as Gayle back in an ineligible position while the appeal continues.

Gayle is now trying a different route, arguing in New York state court that the NCAA’s application of its rules to him breaches contractual obligations and is arbitrary and unenforceable.

College eligibility has become complicated enough that a player can finish four seasons, play NBA Summer League, prepare to move on with his life and then discover in August that another college season might still be available if a judge agrees.

Gayle clearly intends to find out.