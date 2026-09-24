Roddy Gayle’s Michigan Return Bid Reaches Another Hurdle

Roddy Gayle Jr.’s path back to Michigan basketball runs through a New York courtroom Thursday.

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Gayle’s preliminary-injunction hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. in Niagara County Supreme Court. A pre-publication check Thursday morning found no reported ruling, leaving Gayle’s eligibility for the 2026-27 season unsettled.

The former Michigan guard received a temporary restraining order earlier this month, allowing him to practice and compete while the case proceeded. UM Hoops reported that Michigan offered Gayle a roster opportunity conditioned on his NCAA eligibility. He is enrolled at Michigan and has practiced with the Wolverines.

Thursday’s hearing will determine whether that temporary protection becomes a preliminary injunction capable of keeping Gayle eligible while the lawsuit moves toward trial. It would not permanently resolve the case.

Gayle Challenges the NCAA’s Professional Distinction

Gayle played four college seasons, including two at Ohio State and two at Michigan. He later appeared with the Detroit Pistons during NBA Summer League but argues that participation did not make him a professional regular-season player.

“I have never played in a professional regular-season game,” Gayle said in an earlier statement shared by Maize n Brew.

Gayle also said he has never received a salary to play professionally. His lawsuit asks the court to prevent the NCAA from declaring him ineligible, blocking Michigan from playing him or punishing the program for following a court order.

The dispute is narrower than a simple request for another season. Gayle is challenging how the NCAA applied its eligibility rules after his four collegiate seasons and Summer League appearance. A preliminary injunction would preserve his opportunity to play while those claims are litigated.

Michigan Has an Immediate Backcourt Need

Michigan’s interest is straightforward.

Brandon McCoy Jr., one of the program’s most important incoming players, suffered a significant knee injury after remaining with Michigan following Dusty May’s departure. L.J. Cason also transferred to Miami, reducing the experienced depth available to coach Mike Boynton Jr.

Gayle would give Michigan a veteran wing who already understands the program, can defend multiple perimeter positions and has played in high-pressure postseason games. He appeared 75 times for the Wolverines and was part of their 2026 national championship team.

Michigan’s potential reunion with Gayle has been concrete from the beginning. His complaint states that the school’s offer depends only on eligibility, a detail previously outlined when Gayle first took the NCAA to court.

Thursday’s decision will not end the larger legal fight. It could decide whether Gayle remains a realistic part of Michigan’s title defense.