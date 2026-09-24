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Next gameTigersFri, Sep 25 vs PIT · 6:40 PM74-85

Court Rules on Michigan G Roddy Gayle’s Eligibility for 2026-27

Roddy Gayle Michigan court ruling
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Roddy Gayle Jr. has won the court protection he needed to continue his Michigan basketball career.

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Niagara County Supreme Court Justice Frank A. Sedita III ruled in Gayle’s favor Thursday, according to Max O’Neill, allowing the veteran guard to play for Michigan during the 2026-27 season.

The ruling grants Gayle’s request for a preliminary injunction against the NCAA. It allows him to remain eligible while the underlying lawsuit proceeds. The decision does not permanently resolve the case, and the NCAA could still appeal or pursue other legal options.

Gayle had been operating under a temporary restraining order since Sept. 2. That order allowed him to practice with Michigan until the court could consider his request for longer-lasting protection.

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Michigan Gets the Answer It Needed

Michigan had offered Gayle a roster opportunity that was conditioned solely on his NCAA eligibility. Thursday’s ruling removes that immediate obstacle.

Gayle filed his lawsuit against the NCAA and president Charlie Baker in August, seeking protection from eligibility restrictions and potential penalties against Michigan. His complaint argued that he never played in a professional regular-season game or received a professional salary despite participating in NBA Summer League with the Detroit Pistons.

The case had reached Thursday’s preliminary-injunction hearing after the NCAA opposed Gayle’s request and sought to dissolve the temporary order.

Gayle’s original complaint, as detailed by ClickOnDetroit, asked the court to stop the NCAA from declaring him ineligible, interfering with Michigan’s decision or punishing the program for playing him under judicial protection.

Gayle Gives Michigan a Proven Backcourt Option

Gayle returns after spending the past two seasons with the Wolverines and helping Michigan win the 2026 national championship. He appeared in 75 games for Michigan and completed four collegiate seasons between Ohio State and Ann Arbor.

His return carries added value after Brandon McCoy Jr. suffered a season-ending knee injury. McCoy had previously decided to remain at Michigan following Dusty May’s departure, but his injury left Mike Boynton Jr. needing another dependable perimeter option.

Gayle provides defense, physicality and extensive postseason experience. He also knows Michigan’s personnel and does not require the adjustment period that usually accompanies a late roster addition.

The court ruling is preliminary, not final. For Michigan’s immediate basketball plans, the distinction does not change the most important development: Gayle can play.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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