Roger Clemens talks about son getting called up by Detroit Tigers

On Monday, the Detroit Tigers announced they had called up INF/OF Kody Clemens (son of former MLB pitcher Roger Clemens) from Triple-A Toledo and a day later, he made his MLB debut against the Minnesota Twins.

Prior to the game, Roger Clemens spoke to the media about what Detroit means to him about his son being called up to The Show.

“Once I land in Detroit it almost feels like a second home,” said Clemens, the seven-time Cy Young Award winner and two-time World Series champion. “My aunt lived here and I stayed in her basement I can’t tell you how many nights instead of the team hotel.

“Let’s see, I went for my 300th win here. Down the street I had my 20-strikeout game. Lot of good memories here in Detroit.”

Roger Clemens talks about thrill of Kody Clemens being called up

On Wednesday, Roger Clemens and the rest of his family were at Comerica Park to watch his youngest son Kody make his Major League Baseball debut.

Before the game even started, Clemens was absolutely thrilled that his son finally made it.

“To see Kody in that uniform is pretty special,” Clemens said. “He’s pretty pumped up. Everybody is pretty happy. This is pretty special.”

Roger said he found out the news while Kody was in a Home Depot parking lot.

“Pretty interesting,” Roger said, laughing. “I said, ‘Where are you guys at? Is that a Home Depot behind you?’ Lloyd (McClendon, Toledo manager) and them were standing right there and they both kind of told me at the same time. I mean, this is crazy.

“I’m just happy for him. He’s worked really hard to get here and it finally happened for him.”

Though Kody was 0-f0r-3 with a pair of strikeouts (he did walk once) in his MLB debut, you can bet Roger Clemens was one proud father when his son stepped onto the field for his first Big League game.

All quotes courtesy of The Detroit News – LINK

