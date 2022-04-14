Roger Goodell gets booed before challenging Detroit Lions fans

On Thursday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was at Campus Martius in Detroit as part of the free party to celebrate Detroit being awarded the 2024 NFL Draft.

When Goodell was announced to the stage, he was booed by the Detroit Lions fans in attendance.

After taking his medicine, Goodell challenged Lions fans.

From Detroit News:

“Just so you know, Nashville hosted a few years ago and had 600,000 people in those three days at the draft,” Goodell said.

“So you have your challenge, Detroit.”

“It’s a passion and dedication of all of you that will bring this to life and put Detroit on the big stage,” Goodell said. “It’s also an opportunity for us to highlight the resurgence of your city and make sure that the things that are being done here are known.”

Nation, do you plan on heading to Detroit for the 2024 NFL Draft?

