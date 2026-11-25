The Detroit Lions organization is mourning the loss of one of the most influential figures in franchise history. On Tuesday night, the Lions announced that Martha Firestone Ford had passed away at the age of 101.

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Following the heartbreaking announcement, the Detroit Lions released an emotional statement honoring Mrs. Ford and her decades of dedication to the organization. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and his wife, Jane Goodell, also released a joint statement Tuesday night, paying tribute to the longtime Lions matriarch.

Martha Firestone Ford stands on the sidelines before the Detroit Lions game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Ford Field. (via Reuters Connect)

Roger Goodell Pays Tribute to Martha Firestone Ford

In a statement released by the NFL, the Goodells remembered Mrs. Ford for her commitment to her family, the Detroit Lions, and the city she loved. They also recognized the integrity with which she and her late husband, William Clay Ford Sr., led the franchise.

“Martha was special. She cared so deeply about her family, the players, their fans, and the city of Detroit. She was committed to making the Lions – and the game of football – better. Martha and her husband, William Clay Ford, led the franchise with dignity and integrity. We will miss her kindness and sweet sense of humor. We extend our deepest condolences to her children, the entire Ford family, and the Lions’ organization.”

The statement also highlighted Mrs. Ford’s dedication to improving the game of football, her kindness, and her sense of humor. The Goodells concluded by extending their condolences to the Ford family and the entire Lions organization.

An Emotional Thanksgiving Awaits the Detroit Lions

As reported by NFL.com, Mrs. Ford assumed control of the Lions in 2014 before passing principal ownership to her daughter, Sheila Ford Hamp, in 2020. Despite stepping away from that role, she remained involved with the organization and continued attending games during the 2026 season.

Her passing comes just two days before the Lions host the Chicago Bears in their annual Thanksgiving Day game at Ford Field. What is already one of Detroit’s most cherished football traditions will undoubtedly carry additional emotional significance this year.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ford and Firestone families and the entire Detroit Lions organization during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Mrs. Ford.