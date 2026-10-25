The Detroit Lions may have discovered a solution to their struggling pass defense, and cornerback Roger McCreary believes the adjustment could become a major part of the team’s identity moving forward. With Sunday’s NFC North showdown against the Green Bay Packers approaching, McCreary has revealed just how dramatically Detroit leaned on man coverage during its impressive victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

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After spending much of the season relying heavily on zone coverage, defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard made a significant adjustment in Week 5. The results were encouraging, and McCreary made it clear that the Lions intend to continue embracing the aggressive approach.

Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Lions Man Coverage Rate More Than Doubled

The numbers tell an interesting story about Detroit’s transformation against Arizona. According to coverage data detailed on the Lions’ official site ahead of Sunday’s matchup, the Lions played man-to-man defense on just 20.1% of their defensive snaps during the first four games of the season.

Against the Cardinals, that number jumped to 50.9%, meaning Detroit more than doubled its previous man-coverage rate. The Lions also reduced their zone-coverage usage from 79.9% to 49.1%, representing a major philosophical shift.

For McCreary, the adjustment played directly into his strengths as a defensive back.

“That’s one of my strengths, playing man,” McCreary explained. “We’re not going to do it every play, we’re going to mix it up of course, but that’s going to be our identity.”

The change certainly benefited McCreary, who delivered one of the most impressive individual performances of his career. He recorded six pass breakups against Arizona, tying the single-game franchise record Bryant Westbrook set in October 2000.

Detroit’s entire defense responded with one of its strongest performances of the season, recording five sacks and holding Arizona to just 56 rushing yards in a 45-21 victory. The performance provided a significant confidence boost for a secondary that had struggled throughout the opening month.

Roger McCreary Says Lions Rediscovered Their Identity

The defensive adjustment wasn’t simply about calling different coverages. McCreary believes it helped Detroit return to the physical, aggressive style that has traditionally defined Dan Campbell’s teams.

“You could tell that week was so focused on ‘Alright, we going back to our DNA.’ And that’s exactly how we played,” McCreary said.

The veteran cornerback credited tighter coverage, improved communication, and a more coordinated pass rush for the turnaround. Those elements worked together to make life considerably more difficult for Arizona quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

As we previously reported when Aidan Hutchinson organized a players-only defensive meeting, Detroit’s defensive leaders had already recognized the need for greater confidence and communication. That meeting preceded the victory over Arizona and helped establish a more aggressive mentality throughout the unit.

Rookie defensive back Keith Abney II also played an important role in the improved performance, recording his first NFL interception during his first career start at safety. Abney emphasized that Detroit’s defensive backs were playing with greater energy and feeding off one another’s success.

Packers Present a Major Test for Detroit’s New Approach

While the Cardinals game provided reasons for optimism, Sunday’s matchup against Green Bay represents a considerably more difficult challenge. Packers quarterback Jordan Love has dangerous downfield weapons, including Christian Watson and Matthew Golden, who can punish mistakes in one-on-one coverage.

Playing additional man coverage could allow Detroit’s pass rush to attack Love more aggressively, particularly with Aidan Hutchinson and Alim McNeill creating pressure up front. However, that strategy also places greater responsibility on cornerbacks to maintain tight coverage without consistently receiving safety help.

Brian Branch’s Return Gives Sheppard More Options

As we previously reported following the activation of Brian Branch, Detroit is also expected to receive an important reinforcement in the secondary. Branch’s anticipated return gives Sheppard another versatile defender who could help disguise coverages and provide additional flexibility.

The latest defensive coordinator comments entering Packers week also indicate that Sheppard has growing confidence in McCreary and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. when they are asked to handle difficult man-coverage assignments.

That confidence could become particularly important against an offense capable of producing explosive plays at any moment.

McCreary’s performance against Arizona demonstrated what Detroit’s secondary can accomplish when the coverage and pass rush complement one another. However, the Lions must prove they can maintain that effectiveness against a quarterback and receiving corps capable of exposing even small defensive mistakes.

Detroit’s increased reliance on man coverage might not solve every defensive problem, but it has given the Lions something they desperately needed: an identity. Sunday’s game against Green Bay will reveal whether that transformation was a one-week improvement or the beginning of something much bigger.