The Detroit Lions defense just took another punch, and Roger McCreary knows exactly what comes next.

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Criticism. Questions. Finger-pointing. Maybe even a little panic from the outside.

Detroit allowed 445 yards in Sunday night’s 32-26 loss to the Carolina Panthers, including a monster performance from Tetairoa McMillan, who caught 14 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns. In fact, it was already the third time in four games that Detroit has surrendered at least 30 points.

Those numbers are ugly, and former Lions cornerback Darius Slay certainly noticed, calling Detroit’s defense “bad bad” during the game.

McCreary isn’t pretending everything is fine. He just refuses to believe four games are enough to tear the Lions apart.

Roger McCreary Says Lions Will Not Panic

McCreary was part of the problem Sunday night, and he acknowledged it.

The Panthers repeatedly went to McMillan despite Detroit knowing exactly where the football was headed. Speaking to reporters after the game, McCreary said stopping an opponent’s top receiver has to become a priority, but he quickly shifted his attention toward what happens next.

“This is a long season. We’re not going to panic at all. We’re new guys, we’re getting to know each other, and it’s our first year together on the back end. “We’ve just got to work together. We’ve got to go back, learn from our lessons and really execute and get off the field. At the end of the day, that’s us working together, communicating and being with each other the whole way.”

That part about Detroit’s secondary still learning one another is worth remembering.

McCreary himself is new to the group after the Lions signed the former second-round pick during the offseason. Detroit has also shuffled its combinations in the secondary early this season, meaning the communication and chemistry McCreary referenced are still being developed in real time.

‘Not Pointing Fingers’

Of course, patience only lasts so long in the NFL.

Detroit is 2-2, and the defensive issues are no longer confined to one bad afternoon. Dan Campbell acknowledged after Sunday’s loss that the performance simply isn’t good enough, with the Lions coach saying he wanted to examine everything from discipline to effort when reviewing the film.

McCreary understands the pressure is coming. What he doesn’t want is that pressure dividing the locker room.

“We’re not turning our backs on each other, not pointing fingers. We’ve just got to stay together.”

That sentence may be the most important thing McCreary said.

There will be plenty of fingers pointed outside the building this week. Kelvin Sheppard’s scheme will be questioned, individual defensive backs will be criticized, and every ugly number from the first four games will be picked apart.

Inside the locker room, McCreary says the approach has to be completely different.

McCreary Reveals Dan Campbell’s Postgame Message

McCreary was also asked what Campbell told the team after the loss, particularly when it came to staying together through the criticism.

His answer sounded exactly like something you would expect from Campbell.

“That’s how it is in this game. Bad results, bad critics are coming. That’s just how it is. We had the ball in our hands, and that’s something he said he’ll take any day. We had the ball in our hands to go win the game. “He always says this is the part where we’ve just got to stick together.”

Campbell has a point about the opportunity Detroit had late.

Despite everything that went wrong defensively, the Lions got the football back with just over two minutes remaining and a chance to win. Jared Goff and the offense couldn’t finish the comeback, but Detroit was still one drive away from escaping Carolina with a victory.

McCreary isn’t using that as an excuse for what happened before it. He knows the defense has to be considerably better.

But if the Lions are going to fix this thing, they apparently intend to do it together.