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Detroit Lions CB Roger McCreary Ties Franchise Record in Win Over Cardinals

Roger McCreary franchise record
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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary delivered a performance for the franchise record books during Sunday’s 45-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. And considering the questions surrounding Detroit’s secondary entering the game, his historic afternoon couldn’t have come at a better time.

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According to the Detroit Lions’ official public relations account, McCreary recorded an incredible six passes defended, tying the franchise record for the most in a single game.

NFL: Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals
Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) breaks up a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Jalen Brooks (86) during the first quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Roger McCreary Matches a Lions Franchise Record From 2000

McCreary’s six pass breakups matched a record set by former Lions cornerback Bryant Westbrook on October 19, 2000, in a 28-14 win at Tampa Bay. That mark had stood for nearly 26 years before McCreary equaled it Sunday afternoon.

The performance was about more than one impressive statistic, as McCreary repeatedly challenged Arizona’s passing attack and helped Detroit’s defense regain some much-needed confidence.

Along with his six passes defended, McCreary finished with six total tackles, including five solo stops, according to Sunday’s official box score.

A Much-Needed Performance for Detroit’s Secondary

Detroit’s defensive backfield has faced considerable scrutiny this season, and the Lions went into Sunday without two of its members. Safety Brian Branch (Achilles) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (hamstring) were both ruled out, and Ya-Sin was among Detroit’s game-day inactives in Glendale. That has placed additional pressure on the Lions’ available cornerbacks to step up and make plays.

McCreary answered that challenge against Arizona, producing one of the most productive pass-defense performances in team history. His effort was part of a Detroit defensive showing that included five sacks, nine passes defended and 12 quarterback hits.

The Lions improved to 3-2 with Sunday’s victory and now head into their bye week with some positive momentum. For McCreary, however, the afternoon will carry an additional distinction: his name now sits alongside Bryant Westbrook’s in the Detroit Lions record books.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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