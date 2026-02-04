MLB Writer Floats Jaw-Dropping Name in Tarik Skubal Trade Scenario

Detroit Tigers fans can officially add another name to the ever-growing “Tarik Skubal trade rumor bingo card.”

This time, the conversation includes Los Angeles Dodgers phenom Roki Sasaki, one of the most electric young pitchers in the world — and yes, it’s already making waves across baseball.

According to Bleacher Report’s Zachary Rymer, a theoretical blockbuster trade could see the Dodgers dangle Sasaki as the headliner in a package for two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal.

Let’s break down why this rumor exists — and why it still feels like a long shot.

Trade Proposal: Los Angeles Dodgers get LHP Tarik Skubal; Detroit Tigers get RHP Roki Sasaki, OF Zyhir Hope (MLB No. 27), LHP Jackson Ferris

Why Tarik Skubal Keeps Coming Up in Trade Talks

Skubal’s situation is straightforward, even if the rumors aren’t.

He’s under team control through the 2026 season

He’s coming off another dominant year

Extension talks and arbitration haven’t exactly been smooth

The Tigers know his value may never be higher

That combination alone is enough to make rival front offices call Detroit, especially contenders like the Dodgers, who are always in “win-now” mode.

Why Roki Sasaki Even Comes Up

Here’s where things get interesting.

Rymer notes that the Dodgers are so stacked that Sasaki — MLB’s No. 1 overall prospect last year — currently projects as their No. 6 starter.

That’s absurd depth.

“Using him as a trade chip is arguably their best play just in the abstract,” Rymer wrote.

The proposed package included:

Roki Sasaki

Zyhir Hope (Dodgers’ No. 2 prospect)

(Dodgers’ No. 2 prospect) Jackson Ferris (Dodgers’ No. 6 prospect)

On paper? That’s the kind of haul Detroit would have to consider if Skubal were ever moved.

The Reality Check Tigers Fans Need

Even Rymer admits the obvious:

“Frankly, one doubts that the Dodgers would part ways with Sasaki just one year after scoring him as a major offseason prize.”

That’s the key line.

Sasaki isn’t just another prospect; he’s a global asset, a marketing dream, and a long-term rotation cornerstone. Trading him one year into his MLB career would be shocking, even by Dodgers standards.

And from Detroit’s side? Trading Skubal only makes sense if the return includes both short-term rotation help and long-term upside. Sasaki checks that box, but the odds of LA actually pulling the trigger remain slim.

Why This Feels Like Rumor Season Noise (For Now)

This is the time of year when:

Every ace with limited control gets linked to the Dodgers

Every top prospect gets floated as “available”

Hypotheticals get louder than reality

Could Detroit listen? Sure.

Will the Tigers actively shop Skubal? That’s far less certain — especially with a roster that still believes it can contend sooner rather than later.

For now, this feels more like conceptual roster math than a trade that’s gaining real traction.

But make no mistake: if Skubal is ever moved, this is the caliber of return Detroit would demand.

Bottom Line

Roki Sasaki being mentioned in Tarik Skubal trade talks tells you one thing:

Detroit’s ace is viewed as one of the most valuable pitchers in baseball.

It doesn’t mean a deal is imminent, or even likely.

But it does remind everyone that if the Tigers ever decide to pull the pin, the price will be massive.

And honestly? It should be.