Romeo Okwara alludes to ‘unfinished business’ after re-signing with Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions and Romeo Okwara came to an agreement on a contract extension worth $39 million over the next three years, keeping their waiver-wire pickup from 2018 in the Motor City under new head coach Dan Campbell.

Shortly after the deal was made official, Okwara took to his social media account where he hinted that he has “unfinished business” to attend to with the Lions:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMddrPjHUBq/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Okwara enjoyed a career year in 2020, recording ten sacks on the year, while the rest of the Lions team only totaled 14.