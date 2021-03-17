Romeo Okwara explains why he re-signed with Detroit Lions

Sharing is caring!

While Detroit Lions new general manager Brad Holmes has been hard at work re-making the team after the disastrous regime of Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia, one player that he saw fit to bring back in the Honolulu Blue was defensive end Romeo Okwara.

Okwara, who agreed to a three-year contract worth $39 million that became official this afternoon, enjoyed a career season in 2020, putting up 10 sacks.

“I’m excited to be back with the Lions and I’m looking forward to the future,” Okwara said this afternoon as he met virtually with media members.”

Okwara explained that it wasn’t a difficult choice to continue to play with the Lions, especially with his brother Julian Okwara on the team as well.

“It was a simple decision, being able to play with my brother and continue the vision we have with what we want to get done in the city of Detroit…it was a no-brainer for me,” he stated.

“It’s huge,” he continued about playing with his brother.

Okwara stated that new head coach Dan Campbell reached out to him shortly after his hiring was made official.

“There were definitely a few ‘Wherefore art thou Romeo’ in text messages,” Okwara joked in reference to the famous Shakespearean tragedy featuring the defensive end’s namesake as a titular character. “I had a few good conversations with Coach, and obviously you know his personality is high energy and a little unorthodox. At the end of the day, I thought it would be a good fit. I love the things he’s doing here and the building.”

Of course, the Lions will also feature a new defensive coordinator patrolling the sidelines next season in Aaron Glenn. What does Okwara anticipate next year’s defense looking like?

“It’s gonna be a combination of everything,” he said. “Obviously, you’ve gotta rush the quarterback but you’ve got to earn that right by stopping the run. … I think it’s going to look real special going forward.”

– – Quotes via Detroit Lions Link – –