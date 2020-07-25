41.2 F
Ron Gardenhire believes newly-claimed Carson Fulmer can help Tigers

Tigers skipper Ron Gardenhire is optimistic about the chances of Carson Fulmer being an asset to the team.

Detroit Tigers News
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

The Detroit Tigers made a roster move on Saturday afternoon, claiming RHP Carson Fulmer off the waiver wire from the Chicago White Sox.

A former highly regarded prospect out of Vanderbilt, Fulmer was a first round draft pick of the White Sox. Thanks to Detroit’s having top waiver priority due to last year’s league-worst record, they were first in line to claim his services.

Manager Ron Gardenhire is already optimistic about his chances of being able to help the team.

“I don’t think we would have got him if we didn’t believe that,” Fulmer said of Fulmer, who is already on his way to Cincinnati. “That’s a big arm, and our people think highly of him.”

““He’s a high-velocity guy, he throws the living fire out of the ball,” he continued. “He’s had a tendency to misfire a little bit, so we’re going to have to first get him to throw the ball over the plate. With that stuff, he should be successful. He’s not one of those high picks for no reason. He’s got a great arm. Now it’s about being able to get out in the big leagues throwing the ball over (the plate).””

However, a decision has yet to be made regarding how the team will be using their new pitcher.

“We’ll see how it goes,” Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said. “Let’s get him here first. Once we do that we’ll see where he’s at and how much he’s done as far as innings and pitches and all those things.

In 44 career MLB games, Fulmer has made 15 starts while posting a 6.56 ERA, a 1.637 WHIP and a 6-9 record.

The Tigers will play their second regular season game of the 2020 campaign tonight against the Reds.

– – Quotes via Evan Woodbery of MLive Link – –

Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers add another Fulmer to the team

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Tigers already have pitcher Michael Fulmer on the roster, and now they have another Fulmer who will be wearing the old English...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

List of NFL player safety guidelines released

Michael Whitaker - 0
NFL Training Camps are scheduled to open next week, and the League has put in place several specific safety protocols in an effort to...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

DSN’s countdown of the top celebrity Detroit Red Wings fans: No. 7

Michael Whitaker - 0
As one of the most popular and well known NHL franchises, it isn't any surprise that the Detroit Red Wings have fans from every...
Read more

