Ron Gardenhire believes newly-claimed Carson Fulmer can help Tigers

The Detroit Tigers made a roster move on Saturday afternoon, claiming RHP Carson Fulmer off the waiver wire from the Chicago White Sox.

A former highly regarded prospect out of Vanderbilt, Fulmer was a first round draft pick of the White Sox. Thanks to Detroit’s having top waiver priority due to last year’s league-worst record, they were first in line to claim his services.

Manager Ron Gardenhire is already optimistic about his chances of being able to help the team.

“I don’t think we would have got him if we didn’t believe that,” Fulmer said of Fulmer, who is already on his way to Cincinnati. “That’s a big arm, and our people think highly of him.”

““He’s a high-velocity guy, he throws the living fire out of the ball,” he continued. “He’s had a tendency to misfire a little bit, so we’re going to have to first get him to throw the ball over the plate. With that stuff, he should be successful. He’s not one of those high picks for no reason. He’s got a great arm. Now it’s about being able to get out in the big leagues throwing the ball over (the plate).””

However, a decision has yet to be made regarding how the team will be using their new pitcher.

“We’ll see how it goes,” Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said. “Let’s get him here first. Once we do that we’ll see where he’s at and how much he’s done as far as innings and pitches and all those things.

In 44 career MLB games, Fulmer has made 15 starts while posting a 6.56 ERA, a 1.637 WHIP and a 6-9 record.

The Tigers will play their second regular season game of the 2020 campaign tonight against the Reds.

