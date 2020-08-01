Ron Gardenhire drops major hint regarding Sunday’s SP for the Detroit Tigers

On Sunday, barring a rainout, the Detroit Tigers will wrap up their 3-game series at Comerica Park against the Cincinnati Reds.

If you have been following along, there has been plenty of speculation as to who would be the Tigers starting pitcher for the series finale. Would it be Rony Garcia? Could Daniel Norris make his season debut? Or, could the Tigers do something exciting by calling up their No. 1 prospect Casey Mize to make his Major League Debut?

Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire has been asked repeatedly by beat writers over the past couple of days about who his starter will be on Sunday, but he has refused to give even the slightest hint as to who will take the mound.

Until today.

On Saturday morning, Gardy was asked again by reporters about who will take the mound for the Tigers on Sunday and this time, he gave a big hint while noting that rain and COVID-19 would be a factor in the decision.

“I think you guys have a pretty good feeling about it, but we haven’t made an announcement yet. “We’ve got to make sure everything’s OK before we make that announcement for tomorrow. Maybe Al (Avila) will make it later on. Who knows? Ask him.”

“That’s why we’re not making any announcements. We’re on a day-to-day basis.”

Nation, are you excited about seeing Mize make his Major League Debut.

BONUS CONTENT:

COVID-19/rain could prevent Tigers No. 1 prospect Casey Mize from making debut

It was all set up perfectly…until it wasn’t.

Many fans (including yours truly) have been getting their hopes up that the Detroit Tigers would call up No. 1 prospect Casey Mize to make his Major League Debut on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds.

But now, thanks to COVID-19…and a chance of rain, our hopes may be gone.

Earlier this morning, news broke that multiple St. Louis Cardinals players tested positive for COVID-19, putting their upcoming series against the Tigers (2 games in Comerica and 2 games in St. Louis) in jeopardy. It has already been confirmed that the Cardinals game on Saturday against the Brewers has already been postponed and their doubleheader scheduled for Sunday is likely to go the same route.

