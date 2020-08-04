41.2 F
Detroit
Tuesday, August 4, 2020
Ron Gardenhire gives update on Tigers rotation for upcoming series vs. Pirates

Detroit Tigers News
By Don Drysdale

The Detroit Tigers were scheduled to play four games vs. the St. Louis Cardinals beginning today and running through Thursday until they weren’t.

Due to multiple Cardinals’ players testing positive for COVID-19, Major League made the decision to postpone all four of those games, meaning the Tigers will not play again until Friday when they square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

On Tuesday, Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire spoke to reporters and gave an update on the pitching rotation for the weekend.

Gardenhire said that Matthew Boyd starting the series-opener against the Pirates on Friday, nothing is set in stone.

Many Tigers fans are waiting patiently to find out when prized prospect Casey Mize will get the call to make his Major League debut but Gardenhire said the move to send Anthony Castro down has nothing to do with Mize.

