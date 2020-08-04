Ron Gardenhire gives update on Tigers rotation for upcoming series vs. Pirates

The Detroit Tigers were scheduled to play four games vs. the St. Louis Cardinals beginning today and running through Thursday until they weren’t.

Due to multiple Cardinals’ players testing positive for COVID-19, Major League made the decision to postpone all four of those games, meaning the Tigers will not play again until Friday when they square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

On Tuesday, Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire spoke to reporters and gave an update on the pitching rotation for the weekend.

Gardenhire said that Matthew Boyd starting the series-opener against the Pirates on Friday, nothing is set in stone.

Ron Gardenhire said LHP Matthew Boyd is slated to start Friday vs. Pirates. Beyond that, nothing set in stone.

After sending down Anthony Castro this morning, Tigers will make one more cut to make to get down to 28-man roster by Friday.

— Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) August 4, 2020