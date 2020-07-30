Ron Gardenhire has humorous reaction to having his own cutout at Target Field

Detroit Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire still has fans in Minnesota, where he led the Twins from 2002 through 2014.

So much in fact that among the cardboard cutouts of fans at Target Field is none other than a cutout of the former Twins skipper himself as part of over 80 alumni of the team who will be “watching” the games.

And in his usual easy-going manner, he was hoping his cutout is in the good seats:

Additionally, former Tigers fan favorite Torii Hunter has his own cutout at Target Field. Hunter played ten years with the Twins before his career eventually took him to the Motor City in 2012.

BONUS CONTENT: EX TIGER FERNANDO RODNEY CLOSING IN ON DEAL WITH ASTROS

Over 17 MLB seasons, Fernando Rodney has suited up for 11 different teams. And it looks like he’s getting close to joining team No. 12.

According to a report from SportsRadio 610, the Houston Astros are working on a deal to purchase Rodney’s contract from the Sugar Land Skeeters of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.

According to Rodney’s manager Brian Mejia, he “feels good and is eager to prove he can still pitch in the big leagues”.

He made his MLB debut for the Tigers in 2002 after being signed by the club in 1997. He was mostly used in a closer role until the team’s acquisition of Todd Jones; he then was used in a middle relief/setup role before moving on to the Los Angeles Angeles of Anaheim in 2009.

He is a three-time All Star, being voted in 2012, 2014, 2016. He led the majors in saves with 28 while a member of the Tampa Bay Rays in 2012, and was also a member of the 2019 World Series champion Washington Nationals.

– – Quotes via Adam Spolane of SportsRadio610 Link – –