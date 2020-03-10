41.4 F
Detroit Tigers News

Ron Gardenhire reveals Detroit Tigers closer to start 2020 season

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

This comes as no surprise to anyone but Ron Gardenhire has made it official that Joe Jimenez will be the Detroit Tigers closer to begin the 2020 season.

In 2019, Jimenez went 4-7 (9 saves) with a 4.37 ERA in 66 appearances with the Tigers.

