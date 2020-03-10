Ron Gardenhire reveals Detroit Tigers closer to start 2020 season

This comes as no surprise to anyone but Ron Gardenhire has made it official that Joe Jimenez will be the Detroit Tigers closer to begin the 2020 season.

Detroit #Tigers Manager Ron Gardenhire told me Joe Jimenez will be the team’s closer. He also discusses who could be next in line and will likely handle 8th inning duties. My 1-on-1 / 11:30 AM EST on@XumoTV 719 https://t.co/CZ40LphO2P@PlutoTV 517 https://t.co/KNKaCumoHi pic.twitter.com/q3mdSZDvrG — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) March 10, 2020

In 2019, Jimenez went 4-7 (9 saves) with a 4.37 ERA in 66 appearances with the Tigers.