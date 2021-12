Wow!!!

No. 1 Purdue goes down at the hands of unranked Rutgers!

Watch as Ron Harper Jr. drills an insane three point shot at the buzzer to give the Scarlet Knights a two point win over previously unbeaten Purdue.

🚨RON HARPER JR. BUZZER BEATER 🚨@RutgersMBB just secured their first W over a No. 1️⃣ team in program history. CC: @__RHJR pic.twitter.com/3X4yDGeBpi — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 10, 2021