Javonte Green’s Opener Put Ron Holland’s Minutes in Question

The Detroit Pistons guaranteed Ron Holland II’s fourth NBA season hours before they opened the year, then played him for under three minutes. The reason was sitting at the other end of the bench.

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Javonte Green, a 33-year-old guard who did not play a second of the first half, was an unexpected source of energy against the Boston Celtics. Green scored 19 points, made five of his eight three-point attempts and grabbed four rebounds in 17:49 of game action. Detroit trailed by as many as 22 points before a 23-0 fourth-quarter run turned the opener into a 121-113 win.

Ron Holland Played Less Than Three Minutes

One of the most surprising parts of the Pistons’ comeback victory is that Holland was on the floor for 2:45. He did not score and he attempted one shot, though he did grab a rebound, record an assist and block a shot in that stretch.

With his night that short, the question is whether head coach J.B. Bickerstaff gives him more in the next game. Holland needs minutes to develop, and he cannot get them while he is sitting on the bench.

Detroit Guaranteed Holland’s Fourth Year Before Tipoff

Before the game, Detroit exercised Holland’s team option for the 2027-28 season at roughly $11.5 million. He was the fifth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, and picking up that fourth-year option makes the 21-year-old extension eligible in the 2027 offseason.

That is a real commitment to a player who just watched a comeback from the bench. If Holland is going to play more, he needs more touches and more shots, and he needs to start knocking down the three-point looks he gets. He still has to prove himself.

Green Is the Better Three-Point Shooter

Last season, Holland averaged 19.9 minutes per game and shot 25.3% from three-point range. Green averaged 17.6 minutes and shot 38.1%.

With Detroit leaning harder on outside shooting this season, Bickerstaff has a reason to keep going back to Green. One night is not a rotation, but Holland’s minutes are the ones that pay for it.