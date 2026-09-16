Ron Holland Faces a Make-or-Break Year in Detroit

When it comes to individual pressure for Pistons players this season, only Jalen Duren might be ahead of Ron Holland. If you’ve read any mock trades this offseason, he’s probably involved, most recently in a Trey Murphy III proposal that ships him to New Orleans. Part of that is his absence from the playoff rotation (58 minutes across nine appearances, five DNPs). Also to blame is his lack of improvement offensively from year one to year two. In season three, Detroit’s front office will need to see real signs of development to consider a contract extension.

There’s a Lot to Like About Ron Holland’s Game

The Pistons knew that they were getting a raw talent in Holland when they drafted him fifth overall. Based on his effort, elite athleticism, and NBA length, they took a swing on his upside. His defensive effort has been a noticeable contribution from day one. This past season, his steals per game doubled from his rookie season (1.2 steals versus 0.6 steals per game).

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His defensive rating was also good enough for sixth in the NBA, per Basketball Reference. His ability to start fast breaks and stay in front of ball handlers is high-level. When he and Ausar Thompson are playing together on the defensive end, they’ve wreaked havoc. The duo has been nicknamed “9 to 5” because of the way they make offense feel like work. Despite his offensive limitations (which we will get into), it isn’t all bad. Holland has touch around the rim and can finish through traffic.

Holland’s Three-Point Shot Hasn’t Developed, and Might Never

A major reason the Pistons couldn’t play Holland in the playoffs was his lack of scoring ability. Once teams took away his fast-break chances and made him a shooter, he went straight to the bench. Per NBA.com, Holland scored inside the paint almost 57% of the time in the regular season. In the postseason? Down to 31%.

His three-point shot hasn’t dropped consistently, and it only accounted for 36% of his shot attempts in the regular season. It rose to 62% in his limited playoff run. The Pistons needed as much scoring as possible, and his defense almost became redundant. If this continues in high-leverage situations, Holland is expendable, to say the least.

No Shot, No Payday

Whether Holland finally finds his shot from deep or develops a go-to scoring move, he needs something he can lean on. The defensive effort will reward you with fast-break opportunities in the regular season, but those opportunities dwindle in the playoffs. Players who can’t hit shots in the half-court don’t play in the postseason. And if you don’t play, they won’t pay.

He will at least have the beginning of the season to showcase his growth. The calendar does not give him long. Detroit has until Nov. 2 to decide on his $11.49 million fourth-year option for 2027-28, and Dec. 15 is when the summer’s free agent signings become trade-eligible and the market opens back up. Once that day hits, the clock will tick fiercely.

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