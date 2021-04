Sharing is caring!

We’ve all heard of beer-pong, but this takes it to a new level.

Atlanta Braves phenom Ronald Acuña threw a baseball from the outfield directly into a fan’s plastic cup of beer, much to the excitement of everyone around him:

Ronald Acuña is playing some Beer Pong with the fans pic.twitter.com/UCYwPHxaaq — Wicked Boston (@WickedBoston_) April 15, 2021

It’s the latest highlight for Acuña, who just happens to be leading the Majors in hits, home runs, OPS, and slugging percentage.