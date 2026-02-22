Former Cardinals and Vikings WR Rondale Moore Dies

Tragic news emerged late Saturday evening as Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Rondale Moore has died at the age of 25, according to multiple reports. The news was first shared publicly by Ahmad Hicks, with confirmation from law enforcement officials in Indiana.

Moore, who joined the Vikings during the 2025 offseason, spent the year on injured reserve following a preseason injury.

What we know so far

According to New Albany, Indiana police chief Todd Bailey, Moore was found deceased in the garage of a property in New Albany. Authorities indicated the death involved a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound. An investigation is currently ongoing.

At this time, no further details have been released by law enforcement or Moore’s representatives.

A promising NFL career cut short

Rondale Moore entered the NFL as a second-round pick (49th overall) by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2021 NFL Draft, quickly earning a reputation as one of the league’s most explosive playmakers with the ball in his hands.

Over his NFL career, , recording:

135 receptions

1,201 receiving yards

3 receiving touchdowns

249 rushing yards

1 rushing touchdown

He also contributed as a gadget player and return threat, showcasing elite speed and open-field ability.

Moore’s journey to Minnesota

Moore’s NFL path was impacted by injuries, but his talent never wavered. After stints with the Cardinals and later the Falcons, Moore signed with the Minnesota Vikings in March 2025.

Unfortunately, a preseason injury landed him on injured reserve, sidelining him for the entirety of the 2025 season. He was officially activated from IR earlier this month, just weeks before his passing.

Remembering Rondale Moore

Born June 9, 2000, in New Albany, Indiana, Moore starred at Purdue University, where he became one of college football’s most electric players and a household name in the Big Ten.

At just 25 years old, Moore leaves behind a legacy defined by speed, toughness, and perseverance—along with teammates, coaches, fans, and family mourning an unimaginable loss.

A moment for perspective

This tragedy is a sobering reminder that mental health matters, even for elite athletes at the highest level of professional sports. While investigations continue, the focus remains on honoring Moore’s life and supporting those affected by his passing.

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available. In the United States, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7.