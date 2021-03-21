Rookie of the Year frontrunner LaMelo Balls suffers major injury

by

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, rookie of the year frontrunner LaMelo Ball has suffered an injury that is expected to end his season.

Wojnarowski is reporting that Ball, who plays for the Charlotte Hornets, fractured his right wrist during Saturday’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

In 41 games this season, Bell is averaging 15.9 points, 6.1 assists, and 5.9 rebounds.

