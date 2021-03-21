Rookie of the Year frontrunner LaMelo Balls suffers major injury

Sharing is caring!

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, rookie of the year frontrunner LaMelo Ball has suffered an injury that is expected to end his season.

Wojnarowski is reporting that Ball, who plays for the Charlotte Hornets, fractured his right wrist during Saturday’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

In 41 games this season, Bell is averaging 15.9 points, 6.1 assists, and 5.9 rebounds.

Charlotte guard LaMelo Ball — rookie of the year frontrunner — is expected to miss the rest of the season with a fracture to his right wrist, source tells ESPN. He's seeking a second opinion to confirm the diagnosis. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 22, 2021