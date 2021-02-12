Rookie Saddiq Bey breaks Detroit Pistons record in win over Celtics

Sharing is caring!

What a night for rookie Saddiq Bey and the Detroit Pistons!

Bey was absolutely lights out as he scored a whopping 30 points (10-12 shooting) while also grabbing 12 rebounds as the Pistons went into Boston and walked away with a 108-102 win over the Celtics.

During the game, Bey broke his own (and Allan Houston‘s) rookie record for three-pointers hit in a game as he connected on 7 of 7 attempts.

Bey, who was selected by the Pistons with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, was averaging 7.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per game heading into Friday’s game vs. the Celtics.

Prior to the win, the Pistons, who are now 7-19 overall, were just 1-11 on the road.