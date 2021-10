In less than two hours, the Detroit Lions will look to pick up their first win of the Dan Campbell era when they host the Cincinnati Bengals at Ford Field.

Just moments ago, the Lions released their inactives list and as you can see, D’Andre Swift and T.J. Hockenson are both active for today’s game.

#CINvsDET inactives presented by Henry Ford Health System pic.twitter.com/zSFJjrz0lc — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 17, 2021