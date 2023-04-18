Merch
Roschon Johnson named Day 3 ‘Fit’ for Detroit Lions

By W.G. Brady
Inside the Article:

The Detroit Lions may not prioritize adding a running back during the upcoming NFL Draft as they recently signed David Montgomery to replace Jamaal Williams. If they do decide to add another player to their backfield, Texas Longhorns RB Roschon Johnson would be a great Day 3 target according to Pro Football Focus' Michael Renner. That being said, it would be a bit of a surprise if Johnson is still on the board on Day 3.

Why it Matters for Johnson and Lions

Johnson served as the primary backup to Bijan Robinson, the consensus No. 1 back in this year's draft class, and is known for being a physical, between-the-tackles runner who broke tackles at a higher rate than anyone in the country last season. He could immediately compete for the No. 3 running back job and serve as a competent backup to Montgomery if D'Andre Swift were to go down with an injury.

Key Points

  • Lions may not prioritize adding a running back during the NFL Draft
  • If they do add another player to their backfield, Johnson could be a target
  • Johnson served as the primary backup to Bijan Robinson, the consensus No. 1 back in this year's draft class
  • Johnson is known for being a physical, between-the-tackles runner who broke tackles at a higher rate than anyone in the country last season
  • Johnson could immediately compete for the No. 3 running back job and serve as a competent backup to David Montgomery if D'Andre Swift were to go down with injury

Here is what Michael Renner has to say about Johnson being a Day 3 “Fit” for the Lions:

“Johnson is a physical, between-the-tackles runner that the Lions need with Jamaal Williams gone. The Texas back broke tackles at a higher rate than anyone in the country last season.”

Bottom Line – Johnson would be a steal if he is available on Day 3

With the NFL Draft just nine days away, the Lions have an opportunity to strengthen their roster, including the running back position. While Johnson may not have received as much attention as other running back prospects, his physical style of play and high-level instincts make him a great fit for the Lions. Johnson would be a steal for Detroit if he is available on Day 3 as I personally see him as a third-round pick. If he is available on Day 3, the Lions should take him in a heartbeat. As it stands, the Lions do not have a 4th Round pick, so even if Johnson is still on the board on Day 3, Detroit would likely have to trade up to get him.

