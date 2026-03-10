Former Detroit Lions DT Roy Lopez Finds New Home

Another member of the Detroit Lions‘ defensive line is heading elsewhere in free agency.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, free-agent defensive tackle Roy Lopez has agreed to a two-year, $11.5 million contract with the Arizona Cardinals, which includes $7 million guaranteed.

The deal reunites Lopez with a franchise he previously played for earlier in his career.

Lopez Spent the 2025 Season in Detroit

Lopez appeared in 17 games with the Lions during the 2025 season, primarily serving as part of the team’s defensive tackle rotation.

During his lone season in Detroit,

30 total tackles

2 sacks

5 quarterback hits

4 tackles for loss

While his role was limited, Lopez provided valuable depth along the defensive interior for a Lions team that leaned heavily on its defensive line rotation.

Veteran Defensive Lineman

Originally selected by the Houston Texans in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Lopez has now appeared in 80 NFL games with 50 starts.

Over his career, he has accumulated:

167 total tackles

5 sacks

14 quarterback hits

21 tackles for loss

The 28-year-old defensive tackle has built a reputation as a physical interior defender capable of contributing against the run while providing rotational pass-rush ability.