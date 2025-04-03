Roy Lopez Drawing Praise from Dan Campbell as Key Piece of Lions’ Defensive Front

Detroit's head coach says Roy Lopez is exactly the kind of trench warrior the Lions need.

With Alim McNeill expected to miss some time to start the 2025 season, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell isn’t panicking—and part of the reason is Roy Lopez.

The veteran defensive tackle may not be the flashiest name on the roster, but when it comes to doing the dirty work in the trenches, Campbell believes Lopez is exactly the kind of guy you want holding down the fort.

Detroit Lions

The Kind of Player Who Does the Grunt Work

Campbell was quick to highlight Lopez’s ability to thrive in early-down situations, especially when the goal is to plug up running lanes and take pressure off the linebackers.

“Lopez is a down and dirty — doesn’t mean he can’t play third down—but he lives in base a lot,” Campbell said. “He’s taking on the double teams. He’s keeping people off the backers. He can get an edge on you. And he’ll just do it time in, time out, again over and over.”

It’s the kind of lunch-pail mentality that fits right in with what the Lions have been building on defense—tough, resilient, and unafraid of contact.

Holding His Own Against One of the Best

Lopez made a strong impression on Campbell during a game last season, when the Lions faced off against his former team. Going head-to-head with All-Pro center Frank Ragnow isn’t for the faint of heart, but Campbell says Lopez more than held his own.

“Him going against Frank all day. We ran the heck out of the ball. But, man, that guy held his own now and we’ve got a pretty good damn center. That was impressive,” Campbell added.

Pairing With DJ Reader for a Tough Tandem

With McNeill sidelined early, the Lions will lean on DJ Reader and Lopez to form a powerful interior duo. Reader brings proven production and leadership, while Lopez brings grit and consistency that doesn’t always show up on the stat sheet but makes a massive difference on tape.

As Detroit eyes another deep playoff run in 2025, trench play will once again be critical. And Campbell’s confidence in Lopez suggests he’ll be right in the thick of it—taking on double teams, freeing up linebackers, and helping the Lions defense set the tone from the first snap.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Gio Urshela Reese Olson Bryce Rainer Jace Jung Detroit Tigers sign Keston Hiura Detroit Tigers Acquire T.J. Hopkins Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Andre Lipcius Detroit Tigers Cut Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Detroit Tigers P Tyler Mattison Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation Detroit Tigers injury Report Andy Ibanez Detroit Tigers Activate Shelby Miller Alex Lange Jackson Jobe
Detroit Tigers Call Out Detroit Free Press for ‘Misleading’ Headline
Matt Manning
Detroit Tigers Make Decision on Matt Manning, Two Others
Gio Urshela Reese Olson Bryce Rainer Jace Jung Detroit Tigers sign Keston Hiura Detroit Tigers Acquire T.J. Hopkins Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Andre Lipcius Detroit Tigers Cut Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Detroit Tigers P Tyler Mattison Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation Detroit Tigers injury Report Andy Ibanez Detroit Tigers Activate Shelby Miller Alex Lange Jackson Jobe
Detroit Tigers Announce Opening Day Roster for 2025
Detroit Lions
Could Detroit Lions Bring Back A Familiar Face on a MUCH CHEAPER Contract?