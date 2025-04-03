Roy Lopez Drawing Praise from Dan Campbell as Key Piece of Lions’ Defensive Front

Detroit's head coach says Roy Lopez is exactly the kind of trench warrior the Lions need.

With Alim McNeill expected to miss some time to start the 2025 season, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell isn’t panicking—and part of the reason is Roy Lopez.

The veteran defensive tackle may not be the flashiest name on the roster, but when it comes to doing the dirty work in the trenches, Campbell believes Lopez is exactly the kind of guy you want holding down the fort.

The Kind of Player Who Does the Grunt Work

Campbell was quick to highlight Lopez’s ability to thrive in early-down situations, especially when the goal is to plug up running lanes and take pressure off the linebackers.

“Lopez is a down and dirty — doesn’t mean he can’t play third down—but he lives in base a lot,” Campbell said. “He’s taking on the double teams. He’s keeping people off the backers. He can get an edge on you. And he’ll just do it time in, time out, again over and over.”

It’s the kind of lunch-pail mentality that fits right in with what the Lions have been building on defense—tough, resilient, and unafraid of contact.

Holding His Own Against One of the Best

Lopez made a strong impression on Campbell during a game last season, when the Lions faced off against his former team. Going head-to-head with All-Pro center Frank Ragnow isn’t for the faint of heart, but Campbell says Lopez more than held his own.

“Him going against Frank all day. We ran the heck out of the ball. But, man, that guy held his own now and we’ve got a pretty good damn center. That was impressive,” Campbell added.

Pairing With DJ Reader for a Tough Tandem

With McNeill sidelined early, the Lions will lean on DJ Reader and Lopez to form a powerful interior duo. Reader brings proven production and leadership, while Lopez brings grit and consistency that doesn’t always show up on the stat sheet but makes a massive difference on tape.

As Detroit eyes another deep playoff run in 2025, trench play will once again be critical. And Campbell’s confidence in Lopez suggests he’ll be right in the thick of it—taking on double teams, freeing up linebackers, and helping the Lions defense set the tone from the first snap.