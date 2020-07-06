41.2 F
Roy Oswalt absolutely shreds MLB’s COVID-19 protocols

Do you agree with the former ace?

By Michael Whitaker

The start of the 2020 MLB season was delayed thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, and for a while there was doubt on whether or not we’d even have a season thanks to the standoff between the players union and team owners.

A 60-game schedule was levied last month, and teams have gathered for summer workouts with several health and safety protocols in place – including no high-fives or spitting in an effort to curb the potential further spread of the illness.

However, not everyone is a fan of the League’s safety mandates. Former pitcher Roy Oswalt, who starred for the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies, ripped the mandates on his social media account.

Some pretty strong words from the former ace! Do you agree?

