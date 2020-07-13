Royal Oak native defenseman Torey Krug appears headed to free-agency

The Detroit Red Wings will have cap space to work with during the NHL’s official offseason, and one of their potential targets appears to be on the brink of officially entering free-agency.

Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug, a Royal Oak native who played collegiate hockey with the Michigan State Spartans, is reportedly soon going to be up for grabs according to The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa:

Bruins GM Don Sweeney was quoted as saying that his team will be facing some difficult financial decisions in the near future with their free-agents:

“We’ve had to run simulations and still [get to a place] where we’re treating every player fairly from a compensation standpoint,” said Sweeney. “But we have some decisions to make and we may have to make some hard decisions just like every other team in the league now that we have the parameters of the cap and how the mechanisms of the new CBA are going to work.”

Krug, who grew up a Red Wings fan, has been linked to his hometown team in the past. Krug earned CCHA Player of the Year honors with the Spartans in 2012, and also was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award.

He’s compiled 337 points (67G, 270A) in 523 career NHL games, all with Boston.

