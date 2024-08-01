Royals vs Tigers, August 1, 2024 – Odds, Insights and More

The Kansas City Royals and the Detroit Tigers are set to face off in the first game of a four-game series on Thursday, August 1, 2024, at Comerica Park. Both teams are looking to make an impact as the season progresses, with the Royals coming off a strong series against the Chicago White Sox and the Tigers seeking to rebound after recent losses.

How to Watch the Royals vs Tigers

TV : BALLY Sports, DirecTV (channel 663)

: BALLY Sports, DirecTV (channel 663) Streaming : Available on ESPN+

: Available on ESPN+ Radio : 97.1 The Ticket, Audacy DETSP

: 97.1 The Ticket, Audacy DETSP Time : 6:40 pm ET

: 6:40 pm ET Place: Comerica Park (Detroit, MI)

Royals vs Tigers Odds

MoneyLine : Tigers +135 | Royals -160

: Tigers +135 | Royals -160 Spread : Tigers +1.5 (-120) | Royals -1.5 (+105)

: Tigers +1.5 (-120) | Royals -1.5 (+105) Total : Over/Under (8.5) runs Tigers: Under (-115) Royals: Over (-105)

: Over/Under (8.5) runs

Odds found at PickDawgz

Predictions

In this matchup, the Detroit Tigers might have a slight edge, despite being underdogs. The Royals’ starting pitcher, Seth Lugo, has been inconsistent in his recent outings, including a strong performance against the White Sox but struggles in other games. Detroit will need to capitalize on Lugo’s recent form and aim to put up runs early.

The Tigers’ offense has been lackluster, especially in their recent series against the Cleveland Guardians, where they were shut out in two of three games. Key players like Spencer Torkelson and Kerry Carpenter need to step up. Carpenter, in particular, has been reliable at Comerica Park, consistently recording hits and runs against AL Central opponents.

On the Royals’ side, Bobby Witt Jr. continues to be a standout performer, having recorded at least one hit in each of the Royals’ last 20 night games. Seth Lugo, despite recent struggles, has a history of strong performances against teams with losing records, making this a potentially challenging game for the Tigers.

Recent Form and Key Matchup Insights

The Royals are coming off a successful series against the Chicago White Sox, sweeping them in three games. Their offense has been firing on all cylinders, with significant contributions from players like MJ Melendez and Bobby Witt Jr. Melendez has been particularly hot, hitting home runs in recent games, and Lugo’s recent struggles could be an opportunity for Detroit’s offense to gain momentum.

For the Tigers, their recent losses to the Guardians highlight a need for improvement, especially in hitting. With Jack Flaherty being traded to the Dodgers, the Tigers have a vacancy in their starting rotation, which could be a concern moving forward.

This series is crucial for both teams as they aim to improve their standings. For the Royals, continuing their winning streak will be key, while the Tigers will look to turn their recent fortunes around and make a push in the division.

Key Players to Watch

Detroit Tigers : Spencer Torkelson, Kerry Carpenter, Colt Keith

: Spencer Torkelson, Kerry Carpenter, Colt Keith Kansas City Royals: Seth Lugo, Bobby Witt Jr., MJ Melendez

With the Royals looking to continue their strong form and the Tigers aiming to bounce back, this matchup promises to be an exciting start to the series. Keep an eye on the betting odds and player performances, as they will be crucial in determining the outcome of this game.

For the latest updates and more details on the game, be sure to follow the Detroit Tigers on DSN.